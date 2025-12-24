Long Lead Presents: Depth Perception

Long Lead Presents: Depth Perception

Echos from the blogosphere: TPM’s Josh Marshall on blogs, newsletters, and independent journalism's resurgence
The Talking Points Memo founder says independent journalists’ success is the "sustainable" solution to traditional media’s woes.
  Long Lead and Thor Benson
From the silver screen to Substack, Frank Shyong's journalism tells necessary stories for under represented voices
The former LA Times columnist shares the backstory behind Rosemead, the Lucy Liu movie based on his reporting, and how his work serves the Asian…
  Long Lead and Kelly Kimball
What happened last week in Venezuela? Tony Frangie Mawad likely wrote about it.
Meet the Venezuelan journalist who has his finger on the pulse of the country’s future.
  Long Lead and Kelly Kimball

January 2026

Who is ICE hiring? Laura Jedeed on the most alarming job offer in journalism
After her ICE exposé went viral, the Army vet-turned-journalist discusses covering the far right, keeping receipts, and knowing when to walk away.
  Long Lead and Parker Molloy
In the battle between text and video, war reporter Ben Anderson has chosen his side
Articles engage and books endure, but films capture the audience in a whole other way, he says.
  Long Lead and Brin-Jonathan Butler
Ken Burns on how his film “The American Revolution” took longer to make than the war itself
If journalism is the first draft of history, the prodigious documentarian’s work records how the past echoes into — and rhymes with — the present.
  Long Lead and Brin-Jonathan Butler
Trash talk: How Garbage Day’s Ryan Broderick analyzes internet culture
Puzzled by some seemingly impenetrable online trend? Readers (and listeners) count on Broderick to explain where it came from and what the hell it…
  Long Lead and Mark Yarm

December 2025

The inside story of one journalist's 7-year quest to crack Macy's secret Santa society
David Gauvey Herbert found a skeleton key to Santaland and unlocked the Christmas story that Macy’s didn’t want told.
  Long Lead and Jenna Schnuer
“I need to be confused by it.” Dan Taberski is as perplexed by his podcasts as you are — and that’s why they work
The maker of the hit show “Hysterical” explains why his shows ask questions that are best answered in audio.
  Long Lead and Kelly Kimball
Terrorism professor by day, legal reporter by night, Seamus Hughes is the journalist America needs right now
The Court Watch founder has been called the “the no shit, uncontested expert” on federal court filings, and his discoveries have broken hundreds of big…
  Long Lead and Parker Molloy
From The Washington Post’s TikTok to his own media empire: Dave Jorgenson goes independent
The independent journalist explains how he's building Local News International, a new outlet with the goal of reimagining news for a generation raised…
  Long Lead and Parker Molloy

November 2025

