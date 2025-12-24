Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Long Lead
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Echos from the blogosphere: TPM’s Josh Marshall on blogs, newsletters, and independent journalism's resurgence
The Talking Points Memo founder says independent journalists’ success is the "sustainable" solution to traditional media’s woes.
Feb 18
•
Long Lead
and
Thor Benson
6
From the silver screen to Substack, Frank Shyong's journalism tells necessary stories for under represented voices
The former LA Times columnist shares the backstory behind Rosemead, the Lucy Liu movie based on his reporting, and how his work serves the Asian…
Feb 11
•
Long Lead
and
Kelly Kimball
14
6
What happened last week in Venezuela? Tony Frangie Mawad likely wrote about it.
Meet the Venezuelan journalist who has his finger on the pulse of the country’s future.
Feb 4
•
Long Lead
and
Kelly Kimball
8
1
3
January 2026
Who is ICE hiring? Laura Jedeed on the most alarming job offer in journalism
After her ICE exposé went viral, the Army vet-turned-journalist discusses covering the far right, keeping receipts, and knowing when to walk away.
Jan 28
•
Long Lead
and
Parker Molloy
194
1
78
In the battle between text and video, war reporter Ben Anderson has chosen his side
Articles engage and books endure, but films capture the audience in a whole other way, he says.
Jan 21
•
Long Lead
and
Brin-Jonathan Butler
5
2
2
Ken Burns on how his film “The American Revolution” took longer to make than the war itself
If journalism is the first draft of history, the prodigious documentarian’s work records how the past echoes into — and rhymes with — the present.
Jan 14
•
Long Lead
and
Brin-Jonathan Butler
7
2
1
Trash talk: How Garbage Day’s Ryan Broderick analyzes internet culture
Puzzled by some seemingly impenetrable online trend? Readers (and listeners) count on Broderick to explain where it came from and what the hell it…
Jan 7
•
Long Lead
and
Mark Yarm
8
1
December 2025
The inside story of one journalist's 7-year quest to crack Macy's secret Santa society
David Gauvey Herbert found a skeleton key to Santaland and unlocked the Christmas story that Macy’s didn’t want told.
Dec 24, 2025
•
Long Lead
and
Jenna Schnuer
6
1
“I need to be confused by it.” Dan Taberski is as perplexed by his podcasts as you are — and that’s why they work
The maker of the hit show “Hysterical” explains why his shows ask questions that are best answered in audio.
Dec 17, 2025
•
Long Lead
and
Kelly Kimball
4
Terrorism professor by day, legal reporter by night, Seamus Hughes is the journalist America needs right now
The Court Watch founder has been called the “the no shit, uncontested expert” on federal court filings, and his discoveries have broken hundreds of big…
Dec 10, 2025
•
Long Lead
and
Parker Molloy
12
1
3
From The Washington Post’s TikTok to his own media empire: Dave Jorgenson goes independent
The independent journalist explains how he's building Local News International, a new outlet with the goal of reimagining news for a generation raised…
Dec 3, 2025
•
Long Lead
and
Parker Molloy
4
1
November 2025
Running the numbers: Brendan O'Meara's honest accounting of the economics of writing a book
“The Creative Nonfiction Podcast” host shares the reality of being a published author: "Over four years, a barista is making more money."
Nov 26, 2025
•
Long Lead
and
Brin-Jonathan Butler
6
2
© 2026 Long Lead
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts