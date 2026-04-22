Long Lead Presents: Depth Perception

Long Lead Presents: Depth Perception

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Cynthia Phillips's avatar
Cynthia Phillips
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I'm just a liberal arts major, but it seems that prediction markets, unless carefully constructed with enough information, enough participants who have ingested this information and a circumscribed set of questions, is just word or mouth or popular folk belief. And if you go to the trouble of carefully setting up the betting environment in this way, you sort of get right back to professional polling. Prediction markets are best for horse races.

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