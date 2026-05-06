Long Lead Presents: Depth Perception

Long Lead Presents: Depth Perception

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How to Be an Artist: A Memoir's avatar
How to Be an Artist: A Memoir
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Congratulations on all that hard work and reporting. But like you said, an essay needs attention. Even critical stories like yours can get lost in the competition for eyes. Substack didn’t start as a major news outlet, but more as an avenue for creatives.

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