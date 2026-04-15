Long Lead Presents: Depth Perception

Long Lead Presents: Depth Perception

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How to Be an Artist: A Memoir's avatar
How to Be an Artist: A Memoir
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Doubtful that the original mission of Substack was what it is today. Now it’s overflowing with opinion politics and that’s fine, but who are the fact checkers now? (Former Sacramento Bee freelance Op-Ed contributor.)

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Kim Balkoski's avatar
Kim Balkoski
18h

In my limited experience, the NYT is quite slow in their news reporting, and rarely prints reader comments that point out how slow they are to the party. The Paulo Zampolli story (a Trump insider who ICE-ed his ex -and the mother of his child- into deportation to Brazil) got coverage 3 months after Substack writers. The whole George Santos debacle was clearly a failure of their metro desk to do any reporting on local candidates.

The paper of record- needs an ombudsman- badly!

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