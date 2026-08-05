Long Lead Presents: Depth Perception

Long Lead Presents: Depth Perception

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sit_with's avatar
sit_with
18m

a very worthwhile interview and thanks for introducing me to Julia Angwin (Late to the Party is one of my middle names). i searched and found that she offers updates by signing up at her website, https://juliaangwin.com/.

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